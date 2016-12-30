Trump all set to take oath as 45th US president

Donald Trump is all set to take the oath of office on Friday to become the 45th president of the United States.

Trump, a brash billionaire real estate mogul and reality TV star, stunned the political establishment across the world on November 8 by sweeping to victory and beating his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Trump woke up on Friday in Blair House, the President's Guest House, to begin a carefully choreographed ritual leading up to the peaceful transfer of power as he takes the oath of office at noon in the US.

In one of his first gestures, the incoming president tweeted, “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 AM. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

At 8:33am, Trump and his wife Melania, left the guest house for a short drive to St John's Episcopal Church for a morning prayer service before joining outgoing President Obama and first lady Michelle for tea on the South Portico of the White House.

The ceremony includes a formal address by the new president and the swearing-in of Mike Pence as vice president.

Despite a forecast of rain, over 900,000 people are expected to witness the handover of power from eight years of Democratic rule to a Republican president.

In a sign of the peaceful transition, three of the four living former presidents, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, will be on hand for the swearing in.

Bush is unable to attend, because of health reasons and Hillary Clinton is also to attend the ceremonies.