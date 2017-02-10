Doanld Trump signs three executive orders

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed three new executive orders aimed at targeting drug cartels, creating a task force to reduce crime and stopping crimes against law enforcement officers.



The move came after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as attorney general.



"I'm signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America. Very important. All very important," RT.com quoted Trump as saying.



During the swearing-in ceremony, Sessions said rising crime was a "dangerous, permanent trend" in the US and promised to "end this lawlessness" of illegal immigration.



Trump only listed their titles: "Enforcing federal law with respect to the transnational criminal organizations and preventing international trafficking," "Task force on crime reduction and public safety" and "Preventing violence against federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officials."