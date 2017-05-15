  1. Home
Counting of votes begins in Kathmandu elections

    Kathmandu

    May 15, 2017
Counting of votes cast in the local elections in Nepal began on Monday.

An all-party meeting forged consensus to begin the counting process at 11.45 a.m. in Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), Hetaunda Sub-Metropolitan and Pokhara Lekhanath Metropolitan cities, the Kathmandu Post cited the Election Office as saying.

Election Commission spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma said officials found a piece of paper wrapped inside the ballot paper that mentioned "Right to Recall, Right to Reject" while votes for the KMC were being counted.

