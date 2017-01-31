Colombia to host summit of Nobel Peace Laureates

Colombia will host the 16th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates here on Thursday where 31 laureates will speak on peace, reconciliation and development, the media reported.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos will inaugurate the event, his office said.

The summit, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates and the Bogota Chamber of Commerce, will end on February 5.

It is the first time the summit will be held in Latin America.

Earlier venues have been Barcelona (2015), Rome (2014), Warsaw (2013), Chicago (2012), Hiroshima (2010), Berlin (2009), Paris (2008) and Rome (1999 to 2007).