Chinese coast guard ships enter Japanese territorial waters

Two Chinese Coast Guard ships entered the Japanese territorial waters near the southwestern island of Kyushu, authorities confirmed here.



The vessels briefly entered Japanese territorial waters near Tsushima and Okinoshima islands, located in the Korea Strait, on Saturday, Efe news reported.



The Japanese Coast Guard called over the radio for the vessels to leave, although it did not consider the act an illegal intrusion.



Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ships are permitted passage through territorial waters provided it is carried out in accordance with the international law and local regulations.



The incident is the first time Chinese ships have entered the area.



Chinese vessels, both Coast Guard and fishing vessels, are often known to enter the waters around the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyu islands.



The Senkaku sovereignty dispute escalated in 2012 after Japan nationalised several of the uninhabited islands. The increasing militarisation by both sides has caused friction between Beijing and Tokyo.