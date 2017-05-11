China to fund Bangladesh for 9th Friendship Bridge

Beijing will fund Dhaka for construction of the ninth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge and other infrastructure development projects, offcials here said.

Bangladesh's Economic Relations Department (ERD) Secretary Kazi Shofiqul Azam and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ma Mingqiang signed an agreement in this regard on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ma said China has been supporting Bangladesh's infrastructure development to help it realise its economic development goals.

"I hope we can use this money smartly and more efficiently so that more and more people can benefit from this excellent relationship between Bangladesh and China," Ma said.

Azam said Bangladesh's relationship with China was excellent and outstanding.

Seven such bridges have been completed across Bangladesh and the eighth is under construction over the Kocha river, he said.

"It will be a symbol of friendship actually. We hope that we will be able to sign another grant agreement in near future."

The Chinese assistance will play a vital role on the economic and social development of the country as well as the communication sector, an ERD statement said.

The construction of the first Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, 917 metres long, began in October 1986 and was completed in February 1989.

