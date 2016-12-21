  1. Home
China shuts 74 tourism websites for disseminating pornography

    PTI | Beijing

    January 30, 2017 | 03:03 PM
China has shutdown 74 tourism websites for violating the law, including disseminating illegal content such as pornography and gambling.

The websites were closed as part of a nationwide campaign launched in September last year.

Violations included failure to register in accordance with law, counterfeiting legal tourism websites, and disseminating illegal content involving gambling and pornography, a statement issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

The administration called on consumers to choose tourism products through legal websites and encouraged the public to report violations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tourist-generated income in China has climbed to $8.67 billion last year, up 13.3 per cent from an year earlier, according to data from China National Tourism Administration.

