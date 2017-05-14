China, Russia play role in world peace, stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that Beijing and Russia have played their due role in safeguarding regional and global peace and stability.



The two countries, which have been committed to seeking political solutions to the Syrian conflict and the Korean Peninsular nuclear issue, have played the role of "ballast stone" in safeguarding regional and global peace and stability, Xi said in meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.



Hailing sound development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Xi said development and deepening bilateral ties are the strategic choice for the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.



He called for all-out efforts to promote and safeguard the bilateral relations despite changes in the international arena.



The two countries should deepen cooperation in economy and trade, energy and other traditional areas, while exploring new areas for cooperation, like innovation and technology, for higher-level pragmatic cooperation, Xi said.



He also said the two countries should enhance strategic coordination, jointly promote sustainable and stable growth in the world economy, work toward peaceful solutions for international and regional hot-spot issues, and improve international governance systems to inject "positive energy" into world peace and stability.



Progress has been made since China and Russia agreed to align development of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) two years ago, and pragmatic cooperation should be pushed forward for tangible outcomes, Xi said.



The two countries' active communication and coordination as well as mutual support on major international issues have become important stabilizing factors for the international community, Putin said.



He noted Russia is willing to work with China to align the EEU with the Silk Road Economic Belt and deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including education, energy, manufacturing, sports, tourism and trade.

