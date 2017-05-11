China presses S. Korea on THAAD missile system

China's President Xi Jinping set out his opposition to the deployment of an advanced US missile system, in his first discussion with new South Korean leader Moon Jae-in on Thursday.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile system, aimed at intercepting attacks from North Korea, was made operational in South Korea last week.

But Beijing said the system will spy on its territory and strongly criticised its deployment and the relations between the two countries have deteriorated over the issue, BBC reported.

A South Korean presidential spokesman said the Chinese leader -- who initiated the phone call on Thursday -- "explained the reasons for Beijing's strong and repeated opposition" to the deployment, Yonhap news agency reported.

Moon also raised the issue of apparent economic retaliation against South Korean firms in China, he said.

Moon said he will send a delegation to Beijing to discuss both North Korea and THAAD.

The THAAD deployment was agreed by Moon's predecessor, conservative leader Park Guen-hye. She is currently in prison awaiting trial on corruption charges.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the two sides expressed willingness "to bring (relations) back to a healthy and stable development track".

Both Moon and Xi agreed that denuclearising North Korea was a "common goal".

Moon advocated dialogue with the North as well as sanctions, adopting a more conciliatory stance than his predecessor.