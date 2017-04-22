China launches second aircraft carrier

China launched on Wednesday its second aircraft carrier in a Dalian shipyard in Liaoning province, an official said.

The new carrier, the first developed and built by China, was transferred from a dry dock into water at a launch ceremony in Dalian shipyard of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is China's second aircraft carrier, coming after the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet Union-made carrier that was put into commission in the Chinese Navy in 2012.

China began building its second carrier in November 2013. Dock construction started in March 2015.

The main body of the carrier has been completed, with equipment of major systems including propulsion and electricity installed.

Putting the carrier into water marks progress in China's efforts to design and build a domestic aircraft carrier.

After the launch, the new carrier will undergo equipment debugging, outfitting and comprehensive mooring trials.



