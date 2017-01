China on Thursday launched its longest high-speed train service.



The train, named "Shangri-la of the World", left Kunming at 11.05 am on a 2,760-km trip to Beijing, which takes about 13 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.



The train's name highlights the famous resort in Shangri-la of Yunnan, a name first appearing in British novelist James Hilton's "Lost Horizon".