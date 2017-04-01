China eyes closer ties with UN to advance global agenda

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for heightened cooperation with the UN to promote world peace, stability and prosperity.



Li made the remarks when meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xinhua reported.



China is a staunch supporter of UN's authority and its core role in safeguarding world peace and security and boosting global development, Li said.



"We are willing to play our role on the platforms such as the UN to implement the 2030 sustainable development agenda, and make concerted efforts toward world peace, stability and prosperity," he said.



Li noted the promotion of world peace, development and cooperation has become a consensus for all, calling globalisation an irreversible historical trend.



Problems arising from globalisation should be addressed while globalisation is underway, he said, reaffirming China's support to globalisation and facilitation of trade and investment.



Guterres said China is a vital pillar of safeguarding multilateralism and free trade, and the fair and orderly advance of globalisation.



The UN is willing to step up cooperation with China and match the UN sustainable development agenda with China's development strategy to promote world peace and stability through sustainable development, he said.

