China eyes better military relations with US: Official

China is willing to work with the US to constructively manage risks and properly handle disagreements in order to propel mutual trust and seek more progress in promoting new ties, according to a defence official.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun expressed hopes that the US military could make joint efforts with China to "meet each other halfway and inject positive and constructive elements to Sino-US ties, and contribute to world and regional peace and stability."

Quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping who visited the US earlier this month, Yang said military relations make up an important part of bilateral ties between Beijing and Washington, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese military will resolutely implement the important consensus reached between Chinese and US heads of state, Yang said.

It will work to maintain exchanges between the two militaries at all levels, bring into full play their dialogue and consultation mechanisms, carry out the annual exchange programmes the two sides have agreed upon, and implement and improve the mutual reporting mechanism on major military operations and the code of safe conduct on naval and air military encounters, Yang added.