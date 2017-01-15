China dismisses Taiwan's delegation to Trump's inauguration

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed Taiwan's sending of a "self-styled" delegation to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, saying that the move was aimed at disrupting Beijing-Washington relations.



The comments came after media reports said that former Taiwan official Yu Shyi-Kun was leading a delegation to attend the inauguration in Washington, Xinhua news agency reported.



"Some forces in Taiwan are playing up the Taiwan authority sending its so-called 'official delegation' to the US President's inauguration ceremony at the invitation (of the US side), which is obviously self-satisfying hype," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing.



"It aims to disrupt and undermine China-US relations. China has repeatedly expressed firm opposition to this," Hua added.



Hua said she noted the US government affirmed that it would only invite foreign envoys based in the US to attend the inauguration, rather than invite or encourage other countries or regions to send delegations.