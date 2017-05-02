China considering law on national anthem

Chinese lawmakers are drafting a bill aimed at regulating the use of the national anthem, the Commission for Legislative Affairs of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee said on Monday.

The draft law is expected to be submitted for its first reading at the bi-monthly session of the NPC Standing Committee scheduled for June, Xinhua news agency reported.

China adopted laws for its national flag and emblem in 1990 and 1991, respectively.

The national anthem is "March of the Volunteers", with lyrics by poet Tian Han and music composed by Nie Er.

Authorities issued a regulation on proper etiquette for the national anthem in 2014, banning the song from being performed at weddings, funerals and entertainment activities such as balls or other non-political functions.

Under China's Advertisement Law, the national anthem is off limits to advertisers.