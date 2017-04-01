China blocks Taiwan from participating in international meeting

China has blocked Taiwan from taking part in an international meet on diamonds taking place in Australia, the Taiwanese officials said, at a moment of renewed tensions between the two parties.



"Mainland China resorts to all conceivable measures to block the participation of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in international matters," Efe news quoted Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Javier Hou as saying on Wednesday.



"Taiwan is not an official participant, it should not attend its working groups and committees," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.



Taiwan thanked Australia for the invitation and said it understands the situation that has blocked their participation.



The Taiwanese group invited to the Kimberly Process on anti-conflict diamonds was forced to leave the meet on Tuesday owing to numerous protests by the Chinese government.



The invitation to Taiwan went against the One China Policy under which Beijing does not officially recognize Taipei.



Since 2007, Taiwan holds an observer status in the Kimberly process, which seeks to prevent financing of violent groups linked to diamond trade.