Chikungunya outbreak in Dhaka due to sporadic rains

Chikungunya disease has been spreading rapidly in Dhaka following intermittent rains, and the government has asked people to be alert about the mosquito-borne viral infection, a media report said.



ASM Alamgir, Senior Scientific Officer of Bangladesh's disease monitoring arm, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), has confirmed the outbreak, bdnews24 reported.



The viral disease is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes and can cause fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.



IEDCR has advised patients to take rest under bed-nets, preferably permethrin-coated ones.



The organisation has also advised people to remove stagnant water from flower pots and flowerpot plates, used tyres, tree holes, and other sources to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.



Alamgir said that patients and family members have to be educated about risk of transmission and ways to minimise the risk.



Chikungunya has no cure and treatment is done to relieve symptoms.



Bangladesh reported the first chikungunya case in 2008 in northern Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts.

