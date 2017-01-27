Chadian President hails Morocco's return to African Union

Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno on Tuesday hailed the return of Morocco to the African Union (AU).



"It is with great joy that we have welcomed the decision of HM King Mohammed VI to return" to the African institutional family, the Chadian President told reporters on the sidelines of the 28th African Union Summit held in the Ethiopian capital here.



"Today, Morocco marks its return to the African family," he noted, adding that "Morocco is a very big African country that we have missed for 33 years."



"The return of Morocco adds value to our union and our continent," he pointed out.



An overwhelming majority of African countries on Monday voted in favour of Morocco's return to the African Union (AU), during the 28th Summit of African Heads of State and Government.