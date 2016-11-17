Canadian PM won't attend Trump's inauguration ceremony

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend the inauguration of the US' president-elect Donald Trump on January 20 in Washington.

Instead of going to Washington to participate in the ceremony, Trudeau will be on a tour of Canada, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Friday.

Instead of Trudeau, the Canadian government will send a top-level delegation from Ottawa to attend the ceremony, Efe news reported.

The Canada tour will also prevent Trudeau from attending the Davos World Economic Forum, which takes place every year in Switzerland.

