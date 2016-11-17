  1. Home
  2. World

Canadian PM won't attend Trump's inauguration ceremony

  • IANS

    IANS | Ottawa

    January 7, 2017 | 11:45 AM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend the inauguration of the US' president-elect Donald Trump on January 20 in Washington.

Instead of going to Washington to participate in the ceremony, Trudeau will be on a tour of Canada, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Friday.

Instead of Trudeau, the Canadian government will send a top-level delegation from Ottawa to attend the ceremony, Efe news reported.

The Canada tour will also prevent Trudeau from attending the Davos World Economic Forum, which takes place every year in Switzerland.
 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Opposition says Budget before polls is unfair. Do you agree?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.