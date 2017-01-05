Cambodia's postal service to launch e-commerce

The state-owned Cambodia Post will launch an online shopping platform in March in a move to tap the current rise in e-commerce activity, a media report said on Thursday.



Ork Bora, director-general of the Cambodia Post, said that after a year of studying e-commerce, the enterprise decided to launch the platform to allow all business owners to sell their products with the postal service.



Bora said that the enterprise had already served as an agent for China's biggest online shopping company Alibaba and has delivered their products to customers in Cambodia for four months, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We plan to launch in the first quarter of the year, maybe in March. I have been conducting a study and working on online shopping for about a year, so now we decided to launch an online shopping platform," Bora was quoted as saying.



"You see that online shopping is getting popular among our people now. If you look at the number of internet users with the Telecom Regulator of Cambodia, there were some seven million," he said.



He said that currently the Cambodia Post has a nationwide delivery and transport service, so an online shopping platform would be convenient for both sellers and customers.