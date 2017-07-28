Bulgarian woman gives birth on Lufthansa flight

A Lufthansa passenger jet travelling from Bogota to Frankfurt was forced to divert to Manchester Airport after a woman passenger gave birth during the flight. The 38-year-old woman from Bulgaria gave birth at 39,000 feet over the Atlantic on Wednesday 26 July 2017.

The flight crew was quick to handle the mid-air drama with the help of three doctors who were on board.

The mother and the newborn were safely de-boarded from the plane at Manchester Airport and taken to a hospital.

A press release from the airline said: “Lufthansa can confirm that a passenger gave birth to a baby on board during the flight LH543 from Bogotá on the way to Frankfurt. Three doctors were on board and supported the crew during the delivery.”

“I've never experienced anything like that in my 37 years of professional experience. The entire crew did an extraordinary job. This was great teamwork, with everyone doing their part,” said Kurt Mayer, the captain of flight LH543. “After landing, I immediately went to the mother and the newborn child to welcome him to the world. Aside from the birth of my own son, this was the most moving moment of my life,” said Mayer.

“When the baby was born, I informed the other passengers over the Passenger Address system. The passengers applauded and were just as happy that everything went well,” said Carolin van Osch, Purser of the flight. "On behalf of the crew, I would like to thank the doctors who helped make this possible, and we wish the family all the best,” said van Osch.

Births on board are quite rare. This has been the eleventh birth on a Lufthansa flight since 1965. The cabin crew is regularly given first-aid training, which also includes initial measures and instructions in the use of medical materials and instruments for a possible birth on board.