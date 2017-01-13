British PM May to feature on American Vogue cover

British Prime Minister Theresa May will feature on the cover of American Vogue, local media reports said.



The cover was orchestrated, in secret, by editor Anna Wintour. The cover shot of May was taken last week by esteemed photographer Annie Leibovitz at her country retreat Chequers, located near Ellesborough in Britain, the Guardian reported.



May's magazine spread will appear in the April edition of Vogue, which goes on sale in March.



While former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher appeared several times in British Vogue, May is the first Prime Minister to appear on the cover of the US edition of the fashion magazine.



May has been very open about her love of fashion and a recent article in Vogue praised her bold fashion choices, including leopard-print kitten heels and statement jewellery, saying she was already "pushing the boundaries of prime ministerial attire".

