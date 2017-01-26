British leader leader wants Trump's UK visit cancelled

British Labour Party leader called for the cancellation of the US president's visit to Britain later this year, until the US leader backs down from his new immigration policy.



Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday said he did not agree with welcoming Donald Trump while pursuing a campaign of "awful attacks on Muslims", Efe news reported.



Trump has issued a temporal US immigration ban focused on seven Muslim majority countries: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.



British Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump last Friday to visit Britain and meet Queen Elizabeth II.



The opposition leader, who is married to a Mexican woman, wondered aloud "is it really right to endorse somebody who has (...) this absurd idea of building a wall with their nearest neighbor?"



On the other hand, Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim Mayor of London, also wrote his mind on his Twitter account "President Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from certain countries is shameful and cruel."