Britain to table Brexit draft law for MPs' views

The draft legislation paving the way for the British government to formally start the Brexit process -- UK exiting the European Union (EU), will be published on Thursday.

A bill enabling the government to trigger Article 50, which is the formal process for leaving the EU, will be produced after the Supreme Court ruled that the legislation would be necessary.

Brexit Secretary David Davis has said the bill will be "straightforward".

But it is expected to face amendments from members of Parliament and peers, while others have said they will oppose it outright.

According to government officials, the bill is expected to be rushed through both Houses of Parliament within weeks in order to meet Prime Minister Theresa May's deadline for triggering Article 50 by the end of March.

The government was forced to draw up the legislation after losing an appeal at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, when judges ruled that Parliament must give permission to start the Brexit process.

On Wednesday Prime Minister May announced that a White Paper -- a government policy document which sets out proposals for future acts of Parliament -- would also be produced after a number of members of Parliament, including some in her own party, called for such a move, the BBC said.

May said she recognised there was an "appetite" for such a document.

A date has not been set for its publication.