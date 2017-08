The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies voted to dismiss the corruption charges against President Michel Temer.

As a tense vote continued on Wednesday, the government's allies in the Chamber received more than a third of votes, or 172 out of 512, the threshold needed to dismiss the charges, Xinhua news agency reported.

This means that the charges filed against Temer, the first against a sitting president, by prosecutor-general Rodrigo Janot, will be dropped.