Brazil policeman confesses to killing Greek ambassador

Police in Rio de Janeiro announced on Friday that a burnt body found earlier this week was identified as Greek ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis, and that a local policeman, who had been having an affair with the ambassador's wife, confessed to his murder.

The police issued arrest warrants against four people: Francoise Amiridis, the ambassador's wife; her lover, policeman Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho; and two unidentified people, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the police, the ambassador was killed inside a property in Nova Iguacu, near Rio, with his body then taken from the site in a car he had rented, which was burnt and abandoned.

Amiridis was stationed in Brasilia, but was spending his Christmas holidays in Nova Iguacu, where his wife's family lives. He had reportedly bought a house near the home of his in-laws.

Amiridis’ wife originally said he left the family home on Monday without saying where he was going and had not seen him since. However, she only reported the ambassador missing on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a car matching the description of Amiridis' rented vehicle was found in Nova Iguacu, with a body inside.

Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was the Greek ambassador to Brazil since early 2016. Before that, he had served as Greek consul in Rio from 2001 to 2004. Francoise and Kyriakos Amiridis were together for 15 years and have a 10-year-old daughter.