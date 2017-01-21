Boris Johnson, Suu Kyi hold talks on economic reforms

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on Saturday lauded talks with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, which he said included positive exchanges on economic reforms and human rights in the Southeast Asian country.



Johnson met Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi on Friday night, as part of his two-day visit to Myanmar, Efe News reported.



Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the British Foreign Secretary said that the pair had held "very positive talks on British support for economic reforms, trade and human rights", including the situation in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state.



Britain's Foreign Office had previously expressed concern over the persecution of the Rohingya minority group in the western state.



The UN estimates that some 66,000 members of the predominantly Muslim community have fled to Bangladesh since October amid a military crackdown, which included accounts of rape, arson and killings.



As part of the trip, Johnson was also scheduled to meet the Rakhine State Advisory Commission and other NGOs in Yangon, as well as visiting the country's famous Shwedagon Pagoda.



On Saturday, Johnson visited Myanmar's largest healthcare institution, Yangon General Hospital, where he had a tour of the facility and met staff, according to reports.