Blast in mosque kills 15 in Afghanistan

At least 15 people were killed and 17 others wounded after a blast ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan's Herat city on Tuesday night, an official said.



"The explosion occurred in Jawadia Mosque in Baqer Abad neighbourhood. The explosion took place when night prayer was underway and people were arriving in the building," the official told Xinhua news agency.



"The initial information found 15 people were killed and 17 others injured," Mohammad Rafiq Sherzia, spokesman of Herat Regional Hospital, told Xinhua.



The toll was likely to rise as many among the injured remained in critical condition.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

