Bill Clinton's debut novel to get film adaptation

Former US President Bill Clinton and his collaborator, best selling author James Patterson, are looking forward to a film adaptation of their novel The President Is Missing, which comes out in June 2018.



Clinton and Patterson have retained Creative Artists Agency's (CAA) Richard Lovett to handle the rights and plan to meet with potential filmmakers, likely in California, later in the spring, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



This would be the first book-to-film project for Clinton, who has previously written few books since leaving office in January 2001.



Clinton and Patterson are also planning to do a book tour and media interviews together to promote the book.



Plot details of "The President Is Missing" are scarce, but a May 8 statement announcing the book promised "insider details that only a president can know."