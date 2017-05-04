Best of India-Israel partnership yet to come: Envoy

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in July, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon said on Wednesday that both countries have built a strong bilateral partnership over the past 25 years and "the best is yet to come".



Carmon, addressing a gala dinner on the occasion of the 69th National Day of Israel and 25 years of growing partnership between the two sides, said the bilateral relationship was a "winning partnership."



He said the visit of President Pranab Mukherjee to Israel last year and the return visit of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in November last year and the upcoming visit by Prime Minister Modi to his country, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, were "not less than historical".



Carmon said both nations are ancient civilisations and proud of their history and culture and are also modern and democratic societies.



"Over the past 25 years both have solidified their strong bilateral relationship" with cooperation in the fields of agriculture, defence, water, technology and more.



"We are proud to be India's technological partner. Together in the next 25 years we will do wonders and the best is yet to come," he said to applause.



He also raised a toast to the friendship and growing partnership with Chief Guest, Sports Minister Vijay Goel.



Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to go to Israel since full diplomatic relations were established in 1992.