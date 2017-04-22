Benghazi airport reopens after three years

The Benghazi international airport officially reopened for commercial flights amid a heavy security presence after a three-year closure due to fighting in the Libyan city.



The first outward bound flights from Benina Airport on Saturday were to the capital Tripoli, Amman and to the Libyan city Kufra, reports Xinhua news agency.



Flights were also scheduled to and from Tunis, Istanbul, Alexandria and Libya's Zintan.



The flights are operated by state-owned Libyan Airlines and Afriqiyah Airways.



Benina is just east of Benghazi, Libya's second city, where fighting escalated in the summer of 2014 when forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar launched a military campaign against terrorists and other opponents. This month, Haftar declared victory.