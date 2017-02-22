Being US President big burden on the family: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said in an interview published on Sunday that his position in White House has affected his family life, adding that his wife Melania Trump has been "terribly abused by the press".



"There is no question, it is a big burden on the family," Xinhua news agency quoted Trump as telling The Washington Times.



He said his wife is a high-quality person but "has been very highly abused by the press, which was very unfair".



"In fact, her polls: She went up 29 points, did you see that?" Trump said, adding, "And now people are starting to know her."



Trump also talked about his son, Barron, who is living in New York with the First Lady. The two are expected to move to the White House once Barron finishes up the school year.



"I have a son who's a very young boy, he just turned 11," Trump said.



"He'll be taken away from his school and be put into a brand new school. He likes playing on his soccer team in New York, they're all of his friends, and you know he'll be taken away from that team. We didn't want to do it in the middle of a season."



Last week, his elder daughter, Ivanka Trump, was reportedly hissed and booed when she defended her father at a women's panel in Berlin, calling her father a "tremendous champion of supporting families".



"I listened to that, and you had to listen pretty -- that was not booing like we all know it," Trump said of the incident. "She gave an answer, and she' s cool. She can handle it."

