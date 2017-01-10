Barack Obama gets new job offer

Barack Obama ends his eight-year tenure as US President in a couple of weeks but he might not be out of a job for long as the world's leading streaming service Spotify "offered him a job".

Spotify advertised an opening for "President of Playlists", and said it was looking for someone with "at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation", reported CNBC on Tuesday.

The opportunity was tweeted by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Monday. The streaming service said that the role requires someone with a Nobel Peace Prize, which Obama won in 2009. It further said that "knowing famous artists is a plus".

"Have good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians. Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We'd love to hear about it!," the tongue-in-cheek Spotify job posting reads.

Another favourable characteristic of the candidate is the ability to "speak passionately about playlists at press events."

"Let us be clear, you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time," the job posting said.

It follows a quip Obama made recently about waiting for a job offer from Spotify.

"I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify ... Cuz' I know y'all loved my playlist," Obama had said in an Instagram post.

Obama has previously curated playlists for Spotify and his list this summer featured an eclectic mix of songs from Rock Steady by Aretha Franklin to So Ambitious by Jay Z and Pharrell Williams.

