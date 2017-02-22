Banner 'Refugees Welcome' unfurled at Statue of Liberty

A banner reading "Refugees Welcome" was unfurled atop the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

National park police officers were investigating how the banner got on, the NBC News reported.

The banner, measuring about three feet by 20 feet, was affixed by nylon rope to the wall of the public observation deck at the base of the statue, according to the National Park Service.

It was taken down by rangers later.

A social media account 'Alt Statue of Liberty', who claimed responsibility for the stunt, said: "We have no formal group -- just private citizens who felt like we needed to say something about the America we believe in."

Attaching banners to national monuments is prohibited.