Bangladesh's former President acquitted in graft case

The Dhaka High Court on Tuesday acquitted former Bangladesh President H M Ershad in a 26-year-old corruption case that involved alleged misappropriation of Taka 1.91 crore ($237,000).

Former military dictator -- and now Prime Minister's special envoy -- Ershad was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment by a lower court back in 1992, one year after the case was filed accusing him of embezzling Taka 1.91 crore when he was in office. Ershad was President from December 11, 1983 to December 6, 1990.

The Jatiya Party chief challenged the verdict in Dhaka High Court.

In June 2012, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was made party to the case, the Daily Star reported.

The charges were framed against him under two separates laws, the High Court said while delivering verdict in three separate appeal petitions.

On April 12, the High Court concluded hearing on the appeals and fixed May 9 for delivering the verdict.

The bench of Justice Md. Ruhul Quddus and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty passed the order.

Of the three appeals, one was filed by Ershad seeking acquittal in the case.

The other two appeals were filed by the government for making the punishment stricter.