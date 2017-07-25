Bangladesh HSC results 2017 have been declared on the official website www.educationboard.gov.bd.

Candidates applied for the examination and had not yet checked the BD HSC results 2017 may visit the official website and follow the instructions to check the Bangladesh exam results.

As per the updates, around 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination took place from Apr 2 to May 15.

In conversation to the last year the Bangladesh HSC results 2017 passing percentage and percentile was less. In 2017, 68.91 percent candidates successfully passed the BD HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) and its equivalent examinations.

If we talk about the pass rate of different boards then it is:

Dhaka education board: 69.74 percent, Comilla: 49.52 percent, Jessore: 70.02 percent, Chittagong: 61.09 percent, Barisal education board: 70.28 percent, Sylhet: 72.00 percent, Dinajpur board: 65.44 percent and Rajshahi board: 71.30 percent.

