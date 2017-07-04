Bangladesh force raids terrorist hideout

Bangladesh's anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday launched a raid on a residential building on the outskirts of capital Dhaka.



The RAB team surrounded the house in Ashulia area suspecting the presence of Islamist militants, a senior police official said.



"Militants fired at least five gunshots" from inside the house, he said, adding that they also hurled crude bombs at the RAB team, reports Xinhua news agency.



However, there were immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.



The RAB team on loudspeaker asked the suspected militants to surrender.



Authorities have already imposed a restriction on movement of vehicles and pedestrians around the terror hideout which is now under siege by the security forces.



The residents of the area were evacuated.