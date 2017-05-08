Bangladesh court sentences 23 to death for 2002 murder

A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced to death 23 persons, including a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader, for the murder of four activists of the Awami League and its student organisation in 2002, a media report said.

Additional Public Prosecutor Jasmin Ahmed confirmed the verdict and said that it was pronounced by Narayanganj Second Additional District and Sessions Court judge, Kamrunnahar.

Of the 23 sentenced to death, 19 persons including, BNP leader Abul Bashar Kashu, were present in the court, while the remaining four were absconding.

Awami league is a political party of which Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the president.

According to the prosecution, Kashu and others tortured the four activists, after picking them up from their houses on March 12, 2002, and later burnt them to death, bdnews24 reported.

One of the four murdered persons belonged to Awami League's student organisation, Chhatra League.

Jasmin said he was satisfied with the judgment.