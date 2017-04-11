Australia's most wanted terrorist to be extradited soon

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday he expects IS operative Neil Prakash, Australia's most wanted terrorist, to be extradited within the next few months.



Prakash, 26, of Melbourne, a former head of recruitment for the Islamic State (IS) was arrested in November in Turkey while trying to leave for Syria, Efe news reported.



Since then Australia has been claiming him for various crimes of terrorism, including support and recruitment for IS, and entry into a prohibited combat zone.



"Neil Prakash, who has been one of the key financiers or organisers in IS, the barbaric terrorist group, will be brought back to Australia and he will face the courts," Turnbull said in an interview with Channel 7.



Prakash, also known as Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, is linked to several plans to attack Australia and has called for lone wolf-style attacks in the US.



According to media reports, Turkey has about 420 Australians on its immigration blacklist, suspected of travelling to Iraq and Syria to join IS, and has deported more than 20 people since 2015.