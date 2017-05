Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday met Pope Francis at the Vatican for 23-minute-long private audience.

Informed sources described Aung San Suu Kyi's audience with Francis as "extremely relaxed".

She gave the Pope a traditional Myanmarese ornament made from Alabaster while the pontiff gifted Aung San Suu Kyi a medal made by artist Daniela Fusco.