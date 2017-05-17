Armed attackers storm TV station in Afghanistan

Armed attackers on Wednesday stormed the building of Afghanistan’s National Radio Television in the eastern city of Jalalabad, TV news channels reported.

At least three attackers entered the Afghan state television compound and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Heavy gunfire could be heard from around the building of RTA, Afghanistan’s national broadcaster, located close to the provincial governor’s compound.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the eastern province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State fighters have established a stronghold, but there is also a strong Taliban presence in the region.

No insurgent group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State jihadists, where the US military dropped a massive bomb last month.

Details are still awaited.

