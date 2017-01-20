  1. Home
Afghanistan attack: 16 policemen killed

    IANS | Kabul

    January 20, 2017 | 04:44 PM

At least 16 policemen were killed in a militant attack in the southern Afghanistan province of Kandahar on Friday, an official said.

The militants stormed a police checkpoint in Miwand district, Xinhua news agency reported.
 

 

