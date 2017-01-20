Afghanistan attack: 16 policemen killed

At least 16 policemen were killed in a militant attack in the southern Afghanistan province of Kandahar on Friday, an official said.
The militants stormed a police checkpoint in Miwand district, Xinhua news agency reported.
At least 16 policemen were killed in a militant attack in the southern Afghanistan province of Kandahar on Friday, an official said.
The militants stormed a police checkpoint in Miwand district, Xinhua news agency reported.
With his impressive century against England, has Yuvraj Singh finally returned to form?
Thank you for voting!