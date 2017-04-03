Abbas ready to meet Netanyahu for peace talks

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday announced he is ready to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to restart peace talks with the support of US President Donald Trump.



Abbas made the remarks during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the West Bank city of Ramallah.



The Palestinian leader told reporters he reiterated to Trump during their meeting in Washington last week his readiness to cooperate and meet Netanyahu under the US President's sponsorship for peace making.



Abbas said he is looking forward to meeting Trump during his scheduled visit to the region on May 22. The two leaders are expected to hold a meeting in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 23.



German President Steinmeier expressed his support for the Palestinian state and its institutions and acknowledged the need to improve the lives of Palestinians in West Bank.



Steinmeier advocated the two-state solution as the "only solution" in negotiations between Israel and Palestine and highlighted Trump's initial contacts with both leaders.



Besides visiting Israel and Palestine in his first foreign tour as President, Trump will also travel to Vatican City and Saudi Arabia.

