7 civilians killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

At least seven civilians, including two women and three children, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's western Herat province, police said on Wednesday.



The blast occurred in Adraskan district on Tuesday when a vehicle running along a main road touched off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and the explosion killed all the people aboard the vehicle, provincial police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said.



The victims were members of the same family, Tolo News reported.



Walizada blamed Taliban militants for planting the IED in the district, south of provincial capital Herat city, 640 kilometres west of the Afghan capital.



However, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.



The Taliban uses IEDs to target security forces but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians, according to military officials.

