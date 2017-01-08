67 killed in Mali car bomb attack

At least 67 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack on a military barracks in the north of Mali on Wednesday, medical sources told EFE.



Many others were injured in the deadly attack.



According to preliminary information, the assailant detonated the car bomb in the northern city of Gao while entering the barracks where hundreds of Malian soldiers and affiliated fighters had gathered.



Witnesses told EFE news agency that the blast was so massive that it covered the city in a dust cloud, forcing many shops and schools to close.



A military force in Gao contacted by EFE said military sources did not rule out the possibility of more attacks as the assailants took advantage of the pandemonium.



No group has yet claimed the attack, one of the most bloody registered in the country where violence is constant.