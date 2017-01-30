6 killed in mosque shooting in Canada's Quebec city

At least six people were killed in an attack on a mosque in Canada's Quebec city, while two suspects have been arrested, police said.



A police spokesperson said that eight others were also injured in the attack on Sunday night on the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec, Efe news reported.



According to centre officials, said the attack occurred around 8 p.m., hen dozens of people were gathered in the mosque.



The La Presse daily said about an hour later, a suspect was located by police on one of the city's bridges.



Canadian broadcaster CBC reported that three suspects had taken part in the attack and two have been arrested.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack saying: "Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec city. My thoughts are with victims and their families."



The mosque previously experienced acts of vandalism and xenophobic messages.



Last June, during the month of Ramadan, someone left a pig's head with a note saying "Bon Appetit" on the door of the mosque.