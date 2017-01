Bangladesh Navy personnel were deployed to help put out a fire that engulfed about 500 shops at a market here on Tuesday.



Parts of the market that sells food, kitchen items, cosmetics, ornaments, toys, furniture and electronics collapsed due to the blaze at diplomatic enclave Gulshan, Xinhua news agency reported.



As many as 22 units of firefighters were at the spot, a firefighter said.



No casualties have been reported.



The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.