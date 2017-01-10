5 Senate Republicans seek to slow down Obamacare repeal

A group of Senate Republicans introduced an amendment to provide additional time to repeal Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Senators Susan Collins, Bob Corker, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy and Rob Portman want to extend the deadline for a repeal bill until March 3. The existing resolution's deadline is January 27.

Corker told Politico on Monday that he wanted to slow down the entire process so that lawmakers have the chance to think through several factors, including the impact of repealing the law on the budget.

He also said President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of Health and Human Services, Representative Tom Price, was unlikely to take office this month.

The ACA was enacted by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010.