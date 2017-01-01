5 global events that made headlines in 2016

From India’s demonetisation to controversial tycoon Donald Trump winning the US Presidential Election, the year 2016 witnessed many interesting events around the globe. As the leap year comes to a hurling end, here's a flashback of the top five events that created quite a stir.

Surgical Strike on ‘black money’

Taking the nation by surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 banned Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes starting November 9 as a crackdown on black money.

The newly minted Rs.2000 and Rs.500 were dispensed at the ATMs; however withdrawal limit was imposed. Shrouded under extreme secrecy, Modi’s ‘Coupe de maitre’ triggered mayhem as the country witnessed long queues outside banks and ATMs. However, the majority seemed to support the move to curb black money.

Hillary ‘Trumped’

Against all odds, polls and projections business tycoon and reality TV star Donald Trump won the US Presidential race on November 9. One of the ugliest campaigns in the US history, Trump's Republican Party clinched 288 seats defeating formidable opponent Hillary Clinton of the Democratic Party.

The celebrity businessman with no political background and marred with scandals and gaffes made some controversial statements like calling for a ban on Muslims entering the US, revoking visas of Mexicans, and building a wall between the US-Mexico border to keep out illegal immigrants.

Britain closes door on EU

Rocking political establishments throughout the world, Britain exited European Union on June 23 following a public referendum in which 52 per cent voted to leave the EU.

Prime Minister David Cameron announced his resignation soon after and Theresa May was appointed as the new prime minister.

Soon after the vote, the British economy tumbled with the Pound dropping to its lowest level since 1985.

The Dictator laid to rest

Cuba plunged into mourning as former President and dictator Fidel Castro breathed his last on November 25 at the age of 90.

Thousands lined up the streets waving Cuban flags chanting “Long live Fidel” for the man who ruled Cuba for 49 years with charisma and iron will.

Castro, a fiery revolutionary leader known to have brought the Cold war to the Western Hemisphere in 1959 and defying the US for several decades, survived many assassination attempts.

Black Ops: India spanks Pakistan

Nearly 10 days after the Uri attack, India conducted surgical strikes on September 29 in the de facto border of Kashmir, Line of Control (LoC) in the wake of the increase in infiltration bids.

Indian army’s elite forces entered the LoC barricades with snipers and paratroopers. The commandos were airdropped in the LoC to cross over to the Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The strikes were carried out in Pakistan’s Bhimber, Hotspring, Kel and Lipa sectors.

However, Pakistan dismissed the surgical strike terming it as an ‘illusion’.