40 killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria

At least 40 civilians were killed in strikes carried out by the US-led anti-terror coalition in Syria's Deir al-Zour province on Monday.

The airstrikes targeted civilian areas in Bukamal city, which is controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrike is the latest in a string of similar operations that left scores of civilians dead in the process of targeting the IS positions.

Last Thursday, at least 11 people were killed and nine others wounded by a US-led airstrike in Raqqa province.

The airstrike targeted one of the villages in the northern countryside of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the IS terror group, said the report.

The US-led anti-terror coalition has also been backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their push against the IS positions in Deir al-Zour and Raqqa province.

The coalition previously acknowledged the falling of civilian victims by the airstrikes on IS-held areas in Syria.